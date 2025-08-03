How to Retire in Greece

With more than 2,000 islands and a landmass that is 80% mountainous, Greece offers a majestic backdrop for retirees looking…

Retirees seeking a home in Greece often prioritize locations with an affordable cost of living, an active expat community, quality health care, proximity to nature and overall ease of getting around. For these reasons, many choose larger islands such as Crete, Rhodes or Corfu, or they stay on the mainland. Mainland living avoids ferry and weather-related challenges, and the Greek road system is extensive and well-maintained.

Choosing between the mainland and an island ultimately depends on your ideal retirement lifestyle and budget. Although island life can seem idyllic at first, the off-season is quiet, and the isolation can be off-putting to foreigners.

“Half the year, (the islands) run more than 100% occupancy, and in the off-season, you live with a few hundred locals. If you need emergency care or a doctor, you’re out of luck,” said Sofia Bournatzi, a tourism marketing consultant and founder of Pass Partout in Greece, in an email.

The estimated cost of living for a single person in Greece is $1,196 per month, or $1,945 per month for a couple, depending on where you choose to settle, according to data from International Living.

Retirees interested in purchasing property in Greece should verify their real estate agent’s credentials. “Real estate agents in Greece do not have to be licensed, and many are not. It’s important to use a licensed agent and to be sure the property has a clear title, free of liens and restrictions,” said Chloe Mason, founder of relocation services agency My Greek Expat Journey in Athens, in an email.

When narrowing down the possibilities, consider these locations popular among American retirees in Greece.

The Best Places to Retire in Greece

Athens

Athens, one of the largest and most historic metropolitan areas in the world, is a viable choice for anyone who appreciates an active lifestyle. The city is home to the Acropolis, the Parthenon, and two of the finest museums showcasing Greek history, the National Archaeological Museum and the National Historical Museum.

Prices range from very high in the city center to more affordable in the outlying areas that are well-connected by metro. Health care options are abundant, and food prices can be very inexpensive at many eateries. Piraeus, located about 7 miles from central Athens, is one of the busiest passenger ports in Europe, providing access to many other destinations throughout the Mediterranean.

Corfu

Located just 25 miles from the Greek mainland and 20 miles from Albania, this Ionian Sea paradise is less affected by extreme winter weather due to its closeness to land. Corfu is as cosmopolitan as any Greek island, and year-round ferries make it very accessible. However, its high tourism count makes it more expensive for retirees than other, more distant islands.

Crete

With more than 600,000 residents, Crete is a big island with a little bit of everything. It has two international airports: Heraklion, in the capital, and Chania. Heraklion is also the main port, which, in 2023, received almost 500,000 visitors on more than 200 cruise ships. For most residents, ferries are the primary transport to the mainland 57 miles away, with over 130 weekly departures.

Crete offers some of the best health care among the Greek islands, with several public and private hospitals and numerous clinics staffed by internationally trained doctors.

Crete has a mild climate and is considered one of the most welcoming communities year-round, although the winter months see many businesses and restaurants close for the season.

Ioannina

Just four hours north of Athens is Ioannina, an inland city popular with expats seeking a rural life and excellent health care. The city population is about 65,000, with almost twice that in the surrounding areas.

Ioannina has a rich history and was one of the predominant silversmithing cities in Greece. It is home to a walled castle, mountains and the stunning Lake Pamvotis. The weather is cooler year-round and it is generally more affordable than other nearby coastal cities.

Kavala

This lesser-known port city in the north is home to about 125,000 residents. Kavala is much more budget-friendly than many coastal retirement havens, with monthly rents for less than $400 in the city center and significantly less even farther out. Kavala has public and private health care options, and retirees can enjoy mild, dry summer temperatures and relatively mild winters. Since the city is close to many agricultural areas, locally grown fruit and vegetables are readily available.

Rhodes

At 226 miles from the mainland and only 11 miles from Marmaris, Turkey, Rhodes is a unique option for retirees. It is a small island with a population of 125,113, about one-quarter that of Crete, and home to ancient ruins. Its intimate size offers a peaceful lifestyle for retirees and makes it easy to navigate.

Thessaloniki

Known as the cultural capital of Greece, Thessaloniki is vibrant but relaxed, particularly when compared to Athens. Thessaloniki port offers a large selection of cruises, giving retirees many options for the occasional getaway.

Real estate can be expensive downtown, but retirees can find more reasonable offerings farther from the city center. Competition for housing can be fierce, as 10% of the population is university age, attending 11 local schools, which infuses the town with great energy.

Greek Visas and Residency for U.S. Retirees

Non-European citizens are permitted to stay in Greece for up to 90 days within a 180-day period. Retirees who wish to stay longer have two primary options:

— Type D visa. This allows for stays of 90 to 360 days. Applicants must apply from their home country and provide a medical certificate, proof of health insurance and a criminal background check. Approval can take weeks or months and currently costs about $250. Though financial verification isn’t required, officials recommend showing funds equal to roughly $125 per day.

— Financially independent person (FIP) visa. This is the most common option for retirees. Applicants must first obtain a type D visa and then show financial resources, insurance, medical clearance and a background check. They must live in Greece for at least 183 days per year. The permit is issued for three years and can be renewed. After seven years, holders may apply for citizenship.

Tax Obligations for U.S. Retirees in Greece

Under Greece’s financially independent person program, Social Security benefits are not taxed, but some private pensions may be.

Due to visa restrictions, U.S. citizens retiring in Greece generally cannot receive income from Greek companies and must pay U.S. taxes on all worldwide income. A tax treaty between the U.S. and Greece prevents most cases of double taxation. Consult a tax professional familiar with Greek and U.S. tax policies.

Health Care in Greece

The Greek national health care system is very reasonable and in line with most EU countries. For expats with residency status or those living temporarily in Greece, private insurance is recommended for access to private hospitals and clinics with English-speaking facilities. However, free or inexpensive public hospitals are also available. Most public hospitals provide free emergency services.

