How to Maximize Points With the Chase Trifecta

The Chase Trifecta is a strategic combination of three Chase cards that earn Ultimate Rewards, a flexible rewards currency. By using these cards together, cardholders can maximize their rewards across different spending categories. They can then use Ultimate Rewards points to book travel or potentially unlock even more value by transferring to one of Chase’s hotel or airline partners.

Although keeping up with at least three cards can be a hassle, this strategy can be rewarding for savvy and responsible card users. Read on to learn what the Chase Trifecta is, what cards are included, and more.

What Is the Chase Trifecta?

The Chase Trifecta is a strategy that involves using three Chase Ultimate Rewards cards. Having multiple cards enables you to choose which one offers the highest rewards in specific spending categories. For example, you may use a Chase card that offers 5% back on rotating spending categories, such as gas and dining, while using another card to earn 1.5% back on every purchase. After earning points on a Chase Freedom card, you can then transfer those points to a Chase Sapphire card to potentially unlock more value.

“It’s a strategy that gives your everyday spending a lot more value, which is the best way to earn points,” says Deryn Russell, founder of Inside the Upgrade, a travel blog.

What Cards Are Included in the Chase Trifecta?

Russell explains that the Chase Trifecta usually includes two Chase Freedom cards — such as the Freedom Flex and Freedom Unlimited, which offer rotating points bonus categories — and either the Sapphire Preferred or Sapphire Reserve, which earn rewards on high value activities like travel and allow point transfers to travel partners.

If you’re a business owner, you could also include Chase business cards in the Trifecta, such as the Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card. That said, the following cards could make up your personal Chase credit card trifecta.

Chase Freedom Unlimited

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is a no-annual-fee, cash back card that earns Ultimate Rewards. Cardholders can earn up to 5% back on travel booked via Chase Travel?, 3% back on drugstore purchases and dining out, and 1.5% cash back on all other purchases. This makes it ideal for everyday spending that doesn’t fit into higher spending categories.

Chase Freedom Flex

Another option with no annual fee is the Chase Freedom Flex card. Using this card allows you to earn 5% cash back in quarterly bonus categories, such as gas and in certain online stores. You can earn cash back on up to $1,500 in spending in rotating categories each quarter. “You must register to activate the bonus categories,” says Dave Grossman, founder of MilesTalk and Your Best Credit Cards.

In addition to the bonus categories, you can earn 3% back on dining and drugstore expenses, 5% back on booking through Chase Travel, and 1% back on all other purchases. Plus, you can earn a welcome bonus of $200 after spending $500 within the first three months of opening the card.

Chase Sapphire Preferred

Adding the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card to the mix allows you to transfer points to Chase’s travel partners. Although it has an $95 annual fee, cardholders earn five points per dollar on travel booked through Chase Travel; three points on dining and online groceries, other travel purchases, certain streaming services; and one point per dollar on all other purchases.

Also, cardholders can receive up to $50 in annual hotel statement credits. New cardholders can earn a welcome bonus of 75,000 points after spending $5,000 within the first three months of opening the card.

Chase Sapphire Reserve

The Chase Sapphire Reserve® is a luxury travel credit card with a hefty $795 annual fee. However, it includes various benefits that can offset this. It earns eight points on travel booked through Chase Travel; four points on flights and hotels booked directly; three points per dollar on dining, and one point per dollar on all other purchases.

In addition to the ongoing rewards, this card offers a $300 annual travel credit; a TSA Precheck, Global Entry or NEXUS credit every four years; Priority Pass Select Lounge Membership; and a $300 dining credit. Plus, you can earn a welcome bonus of 100,000 Ultimate Rewards points and a $500 travel credit after spending $5,000 within the first three months of opening the card.

How Does Points Boost Impact the Chase Trifecta?

In June 2025, Chase announced a new point boost system for the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card and Chase Sapphire Reserve® cards. This new system eliminated the 25% bonus for booking travel via Chase Travel with the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card card and the 50% bonus with the Chase Sapphire Reserve® card.

While this new system may change how you choose to redeem your points, it doesn’t have much of an impact on how you use the Trifecta, according to Grossman. “There’s no effect on your Chase Trifecta,” says Grossman. “The Trifecta is all about earning the maximum points for all of your spend and making sure all your categories of spend get the maximum number of bonus points.”

How to Maximize Your Chase Ultimate Rewards Points

Follow these steps to maximize your Chase Ultimate Rewards points.

— Use the card that earns the most. “The trick here is using the right card that earns the most points for your normal, everyday spending,” says Russell. One way to remember which card to use is to download a credit card reward tracking app.

— Earn welcome bonus. If possible, spend enough on the card to earn the welcome bonus. One way you can do this is to use the card for a significant, planned expense.

— Book travel through the portal. Consider booking through Chase Travel. Depending on your hotel and flight, you could earn more points with a Sapphire card with Points Boost.

— Compare redemption options. Researching your redemption options can help you save points. “Check if a flight or hotel qualifies for Points Boost, but also see what you could get by transferring those points to a travel partner instead,” says Russell. “A flight may cost 100,000 points in the travel portal but only 50,000 points if you transfer the points to the partner airlines and book directly.”

— Transfer to Chase partners. Chase has 14 airline and hotel partners you can transfer points to via Sapphire cards. “My favorite way to use Chase points is transferring them to partners,” says Grossman.

How to Start Using the Chase Trifecta

To start using the Chase Trifecta, you must first open at least three of the mentioned Chase credit cards. If you don’t own any, you will have to be strategic about applying due to the Chase 5/24 rule. “Once you’ve opened five credit cards in 24 months, Chase typically won’t approve you for a new card,” says Russell. “A good move is to open the Sapphire Preferred first, then add the Freedom cards over time.”

Should You Use the Chase Trifecta Strategy?

Whether you should use the Chase Trifecta depends on your unique spending habits and how well you manage credit cards. If you pay your credit bill on time and can justify the annual fees, using the Trifecta could be a wise move. However, if you have trouble keeping up with multiple payments and don’t think you would earn enough points to offset the annual fees, then you should avoid using this strategy.

Alternatively, you could consider using two no-annual-fee Chase credit cards if travel partners aren’t a must have. The Sapphire Preferred, Sapphire Reserve and Ink Business Preferred are the only cards that can transfer points to Chase’s travel partners.

Chase Trifecta Pros

— Maximize your rewards-earning potential

— Unlock more value by transferring points to Chase partners

— Earn multiple welcome bonuses

Chase Trifecta Cons

— Pay multiple annual fees

— Juggle three cards

— Face temptation to overspend

Bottom Line

The Chase Trifecta can help you maximize your Ultimate Rewards points. However, you’ll need to use your cards responsibly and earn enough points to offset the annual fee for the Trifecta to work.

Update 08/11/25: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.