How to Have a No-Buy Year, According to People Who’ve Done It Successfully

With the rise of social media platforms, financial challenges have taken off. Among them has been “no-buy July,” in which people commit to purchasing only essentials for 30 days.

As of August 2025, there are more than 70,000 no-buy community members on Reddit who offer ideas and support, and an ever-growing population of no-buy content creators on TikTok.

The goal is to stop spending money on unnecessary things and reduce consumer waste. Moreover, it can free up cash to reduce debt and boost savings, enabling participants to control their cash flows.

No-buy July has become so popular that some people are extending it for a year or more. Here are just a few who committed to at least one no-buy year, and how they say others can successfully join the movement.

No-Buy Is More About Buying Less

Although the name of the challenge evokes a complete moratorium on spending, it’s putting self-imposed rules on what you can purchase for a specific amount of time.

For 12 months, you’ll focus your dollars on the essentials, such as housing, groceries, medical expenses, transportation and utilities, while cutting out everything else.

Each participant, though, establishes their guidelines. For example, one person may decide not to spend on haircuts and find free alternatives instead of going to the salon, while others may consider it an essential part of their budget.

There can also be exceptions based on specific events. Birthdays, holidays and travel may arise, so you might want to loosen your rules temporarily.

Monitoring spending is part of the process as it enables participants to stay on track and identify areas of improvement, as well as increase savings or pay off creditors.

If a No-Buy Month Is Good, a Year Is Even Better

Although some people start a no-buy challenge with a month-long trial, Shannon and Gerry Arner from Beaufort, North Carolina, went straight into a year. The self-described “minimalist couple” behind the website Arner Adventures researched the topic, and after listening to a TED talk about the problems associated with fast fashion, decided to begin on January 1, 2021.

“That gave us the holidays to tell family and friends what we were doing so they would understand our ‘no gifts, please’ approach for the coming year,” the Arners say. “It set the tone and expectations early, which made it easier to stick to.”

In 2024, Rebekka Roe, an Ottawa, Canada-based decluttering expert, began her no-buy year slowly, by reducing her clothes budget. After that, she formed rules for what she would and wouldn’t buy.

“With my job, I’m always looking at buying habits, especially clothing,” Roe says. “But I find it easier for people who have higher anxiety to wean themselves off. I did it because my credit card bill was holding a balance, and my apartment was visually cluttered.”

One foray into a no-buy year can lead to another.

Joy Nelson, Austin, Texas-based founder of the website Organized with Joy, started a no-buy year in January 2025, but is no stranger to the exercise. This is her second annual go-round.

“The first one was in 2019,” she says. “I am focused on not purchasing the extras like clothes, shoes, accessories and home decor.”

Challenges of the No-Buy Challenge

“Just getting out of the habit of shopping was difficult,” Nelson says. “As I got used to eliminating it, the hardest part is the temptation when you see things you want. Especially if it is something you will not be able to get later.”

She found that her love for fashion and the expression of putting together outfits made it tough to stop spending on clothes.

“There is one online boutique I really love, and I will often get ads for it, which can make it difficult to resist temptation,” she says.

For the Arners, the most challenging part has been pausing before making a purchase. Their instinct was to replace things without thinking, so they had to retrain themselves. As an example, when their broom broke, their first thought was to buy a new one. Then they realized the pieces just needed to be put back together.

Another challenge for the Arners was group gifts with friends and family. “We would explain our no-buy rule and suggest alternatives such as consumable gifts, acts of service or something we made, like propagating plants,” they said. “It forced us to be more intentional.”

Roe found that just changing her mindset about purchasing was difficult. She had to address how spending money felt at that moment, and would go into a thought spiral.

“Limitations can be tough because you have to change your whole attitude,” says Roe. “Are you buying for a physical reason or something else? Is it something you do when you’re bored, scrolling on Amazon, TikTok or Instagram? You’re trying to purchase the life you want.”

Other Aspects of No-Buy Can Be Easy

The participants discovered that some aspects were strangely simple, though.

“This time it seemed to be a bit easier in general,” Nelson says. “I did find it surprising that I have not been tempted at all by home decor this year. It’s a category of items I used to really love shopping for, so it was a surprise.”

The Arners report a refreshing sense of relief. “Once the decision was made, it removed the mental load of asking, ‘Should we buy this?’ We did not have to debate or justify purchases because the answer was already no. That was freeing and still is.” Gone was the decision fatigue they didn’t even realize was there.

“When it is removed, you realize that you are making room for so much more in your life, physically and mentally,” they say, explaining they now have more time for creative activities.

After Roe removed her credit card information from e-commerce websites, the no-buy process became easier. “If you don’t have them saved online, getting off the couch when you’re under a blanket, then getting your wallet, entering the numbers alone can make you stop,” she says.

Adopting a No-Buy Lifestyle

Challenge participants gained so much from the experience that returning to their old habits wasn’t appealing. Nelson believes it’s a good practice to regularly challenge herself with a spending freeze to reset her habits and evaluate her shopping.

Now, a no-buy approach has become part of the Arners’ lifestyle.

“It would have felt weird to all of a sudden begin spending money and frivolously buying again the following January,” the couple says. “We enjoyed this new way of life. We saved money, had more experiences, and noticed we were inspiring others to rethink their spending habits.”

The Arners set guidelines for themselves before the new year, a ritual they look forward to. They have become empowered and creative, as they learn repair skills and reduce what they send to the landfill.

Roe says she has become far more intentional with her spending. Before shopping, she always takes stock of what she already has, from clothes to hair products. “It’s like going to the gym,” says Roe. “At first it’s challenging, then you just go.”

Benefits of a No-Buy Year

Saving money is the most obvious benefit of spending less. The Arners calculated they save about $200 every weekend by not shopping or spending money outside of the house, adding up to thousands over the year.

“When you consider the unexpected expenses in addition to those you can easily control, it quickly adds up,” the couple explains. “It’s a broom one time, then a dress for a wedding, then a lamp for your office. Those expenses compound over the year and can easily get into the $20,000 to $30,000 range.”

After becoming more mindful about bigger expenses, the couple realized they only needed one car, so they sold one of their vehicles. Even with the occasional Uber ride, they save money compared to a full year of insurance, maintenance and gas. Additionally, they say riding bikes has made them healthier, and they’ve taken on more adventures, such as riding the train.

As for Roe, she has gained confidence. “I know I can trust myself,” she says. “It’s the way you build a no-buy year. If you say you will do something and then you do it, that’s immeasurable.”

Nelson hasn’t kept precise track, but knows she has saved a lot because she has completely quit spending in certain categories, and was able to buy a house. She also found that her credit score increased.

Tips on How to Make a No-Buy Year Successful

No-buy year participants have plenty of advice for people who would like to attempt the challenge, such as:

— Set the right rules. “Be specific about what you will refrain from purchasing. Include the exceptions prior to starting the challenge,” Nelson says. “There are times, especially if you do an entire no-buy year, when you might need to make a purchase. For instance, this year my sister got married and I allowed myself to purchase a dress for her wedding within my rules.”

— Test it out. Begin with a shorter spending freeze to gauge its impact. “The first time I did a no-buy challenge, it was for a month, then I did two months, then three, and then I decided I could try a whole year!” Nelson says. “If you get practice with shorter challenges, it will make the longer challenges not as daunting.”

— Look for easy wins first. “If daily coffee runs are your thing, start making it at home,” the Arners recommend. “If dining out is your budget buster, meal prep for the week. Alcohol is another sneaky expense, so try making cocktails at home.”

— Add shopping hurdles. Removing Prime from an Amazon subscription can definitely reduce temptation to spend on things you don’t need, say the Arners. If you know you’ll have to pay for shipping, you may just skip it.

— Get creative with clothes. “Build a capsule collection, sell pieces you don’t wear on Poshmark or ThredUp and only use your balance for absolute needs,” says the Arners.

— Borrow over buying. Whether it is a shovel or a book, the Arners say borrowing can be a great way to build community and encourage others to do the same.

— Remove your credit card from apps. “It’s a small thing but has the biggest impact,” says Roe.

— Stay flexible. Yes, this is a challenge, but remember that you set the rules and can bend them when you want to. “Don’t say you’ll never use a credit card again,” says Roe. “Say you won’t use them to buy clothing in August.” When you prove to yourself that you can do it that month, you may want to do it again. But if you’re going to buy shoes on Black Friday, for example, you can plan for it.

“I love doing challenges like the no-buy challenge because it pushes me outside of my comfort zone,” Nelson says.

“It has also provided me the opportunity to evaluate my shopping habits and determine if any changes should be made in the future. I think it is a great way to gain more self-awareness, which is always a good thing,” she adds.

