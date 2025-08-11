How to Fill Out a Deposit Slip

Consumers who prefer to make their cash or check deposits at a brick-and-mortar bank location or at an ATM still…

Consumers who prefer to make their cash or check deposits at a brick-and-mortar bank location or at an ATM still may need to fill out a deposit slip.

A deposit slip ensures that the money is allocated into the right account, such as your checking, savings or money market account. The deposit slip identifies you as the depositor. You can deposit coins, cash or checks to your account by giving them to a teller, going to the drive-thru, using the ATM or accessing the overnight deposit box.

Before you give a bank employee your deposit slip, check to see that all the amounts are listed accurately and add up to the total amount. You can either use the deposit slip that is pre-printed with your checking or savings account number or a blank one that is provided by the bank. Make sure you include your account number on the deposit slip.

[Read: Best Checking Accounts.]

Filling Out Your Deposit Slip

Here is what you need to do to fill out deposit slips that came with your checks and already have your personal information printed on them, including your address and account number.

— Fill in the date.

— Write the total amount of cash you’re depositing.

— List each check amount, along with the check number (you can list the checks on the back of the deposit slip if you are depositing several).

— Put the total of cash and checks on the bottom line, unless you’re getting cash back.

— If you’re getting cash back, fill in the subtotal and the amount of cash back you want, then subtract the cash back from the subtotal to get the total amount of your deposit.

— If you’re getting cash back, you’ll need to sign your deposit slip.

If you are using a bank’s blank deposit slip, then you need to write in your name and account number at the top of the slip. All the other instructions remain the same.

Make sure you fill in columns correctly, with dollars on the left and cents on the right. If you have more than one account, make sure you have the correct deposit slip or that you’re filling in the correct account number.

It does not matter how you deposit your cash or check. The process is the same if you are giving your money to a teller inside the bank, through a pneumatic tube at the drive-thru or at the overnight deposit box.

Filling out your deposit slip accurately ensures that your deposit will be made sooner, especially if you are depositing money via the ATM or overnight deposit box.

[Read: Best Savings Accounts.]

When Do You Need a Deposit Slip?

If you are making a deposit through an ATM, make sure it is connected to your bank or credit union. You may not need to fill out a deposit slip or put your check into an envelope. You can just indicate whether you are depositing your check into your savings or checking account and slide in the checks. The ATM will then read the amounts on the checks. You can also check your balance after making the deposit.

Some banks will let you make a deposit without a deposit slip if you give the money to a teller who will use a keypad or ask you to swipe your debit card.

You can skip filling out a deposit slip if you are making a mobile deposit. Simply download your bank’s app and take a photo of the check.

When Are Your Funds Available?

Regulation CC is a Federal Reserve rule that governs the amount and how quickly banks give you access to check deposits. The Federal Reserve increased the amount by $25 in 2020 so you can get the first $225 of a check deposit the next business day. Your deposit slip does not factor into when the money is available.

“For checks deposited in our branches, ATMs or through the Chase Mobile app, funds are typically available within one business day,” says Paul Lussier, head communications, consumer and community banking operations for Chase. “Funds transferred by electronic direct deposits, like payroll, are available immediately.”

The entire amount of your check deposit is not available immediately because the money is subject to check holds, whether you deposit it at a bank branch, through an ATM or by using a bank’s mobile app.

More from U.S. News

Where to Order Cheap or Free Checks

How to Deposit a Check

How to Send Money Internationally

How to Fill Out a Deposit Slip originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 08/12/25: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.