How to Avoid Procrastinating When Applying to Law School

It’s natural for applying to law school to feel overwhelming when the stakes for your future seem high. Faced with…

It’s natural for applying to law school to feel overwhelming when the stakes for your future seem high. Faced with such a heady undertaking, it can be hard to know where to start and even harder to make it to the finish line.

Here are six tips that can make the law school application process more approachable so that you can get the ball rolling and sustain momentum over the long haul.

— Make a plan

— Set small goals

— Start anywhere

— Hold yourself accountable

— Get help

— Expect setbacks

Make a Plan

Getting into law school involves many moving parts: standardized test scores, recommendation letters, essays, a resume, etc. And after you apply, you may have to deal with new challenges like interviews and waitlists.

Create a timeline that reflects that law school admissions are rolling. For your best odds, you should apply by late fall. Work backwards to set a study plan to ace the LSAT.

[Read: The Best LSAT Study Strategy]

Once the LSAT is under control, put aside time for completing your application materials, which may take at least a couple of months.

Knowing what you have to do, and when you hope to get it done by, will keep you on track even when you’re focused on one thing at a time.

Set Small Goals

Break down each goal into manageable parts. For example, getting a good LSAT score is a goal, but to achieve this goal you need actionable items for your to-do list.

Rather than studying in fits and spurts like a half-hearted follower of a fad diet, start with learning the fundamentals from a condensed course or practice book. Master each question type and section, then put it together through practice.

Take periodic practice tests, perhaps every one or two weeks, to measure progress and identify your weak points. And try to fit in shorter intervals of practice questions, even 15 minutes a day.

[Read: ‘Typical Law School Applicant’ Is a Myth]

Start Anywhere

A blank page feels daunting, so get something to work with.

It’s not realistic to write a complete draft of a personal statement on the first try. Start by brainstorming possible ideas. Then write a few body paragraphs. Begin in the middle, so you’re not hung up on the perfect opener. Or start by articulating why you want to go to law school, then work backwards from there.

Making steady progress over time is more manageable in the long run than irregular big leaps.

Hold Yourself Accountable

Set regular weekly or biweekly check-ins with yourself or a partner to confirm progress and adjust your study plan accordingly.

For example, if you can dedicate only a few hours each week to LSAT prep, make the most of that time and then set aside occasional half or whole days to consolidate what you have learned.

Use these interludes to reflect on how to address the specific challenges you’re facing, like how to complete the test faster.

[Read: 7 Things I Wish I Knew When I Applied to Law School]

Get Help

There are more resources available for law applicants than ever, including free and low-cost options. If you’re stuck on LSAT prep, get a good book, subscribe to an app for a month, or hire a tutor even just for one or two sessions. No need to commit a lot of money up front until you’re sure you have found the right source of support.

When working on your application materials, reach out to prelaw advisers or an admissions consultant.

Proceed with caution about seeking help on internet forums, however. Some users may be blowing off steam or voicing their fears and self-doubts, so these forums often feature a lot of unjustified advice. Be wary of any overconfident predictions or advice framed in absolute terms.

Expect Setbacks

The road to law school admission is uneven. You may experience setbacks like a disappointing LSAT score. If your motivation hits a wall, give yourself a break. Perhaps turn to a different part of the process.

Sometimes, focusing on your dream law schools can induce anxiety. Spend some time broadening your target list with some safer options to remind yourself that many doors can lead to the future you hope for as a lawyer.

More from U.S. News

How Many Law Schools Should You Apply To?

Advice for Older Law School Applicants to Consider

How to Overcome Fear of Applying to Law School

How to Avoid Procrastinating When Applying to Law School originally appeared on usnews.com