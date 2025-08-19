What do I do if I don’t think I can afford my Medicare premiums? Are the unsolicited calls I’m getting…

What do I do if I don’t think I can afford my Medicare premiums? Are the unsolicited calls I’m getting from “Medicare” really offering me free medications, or is it a scam? What’s the difference between Medigap Plan F, Plan G and Plan N? Should I enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan instead?

Millions of Americans with Medicare questions and problems like these call the State Health Insurance Assistance Program every year. SHIPs offer unbiased counseling and advice on all things Medicare.

Read on to learn more about how to take advantage of SHIPs’ unique properties and how they can help seniors with Medicare questions and problems.

What Is a SHIP?

SHIP is a volunteer-staffed, free health benefits counseling service for Medicare beneficiaries. SHIP is funded by the U.S. Administration for Community Living and is not affiliated with any commercial insurance plans.

Getting help with Medicare is like getting help with your taxes, says Scott Maibor, managing director at Senior Benefits Boston LLC in Massachusetts. Some people do it on their own, while some hire an accountant.

“Medicare is similar in that you can go the do-it-yourself route, up to hiring a Medicare advisor to assist you with your decisions,” he says. “In between, there are commissioned brokers, volunteers and software tools to help you figure out what is the best option.”

In the world of Medicare, a SHIP falls into the in-between category. It’s useful if you don’t want to hire a private broker but need more assistance than what you could get by calling the Medicare helpline.

What SHIPs offer

Take advantage of the program offerings, including:

— A helpline, which offers free one-on-one counseling

— The website, which has a blog containing helpful information about Medicare updates

— Local offerings, such as webinars or in-person enrollment events, to help you understand Medicare

— Social media accounts, such as Facebook groups, that post live updates on program offerings and events

SHIP also emphasizes helping communities that may be underserved due to isolation, poverty or cultural or language barriers.

How Do I Find a Medicare SHIP Near Me?

To find the Medicare SHIP in your state, go to shiphelp.org and click on “Find Local Medicare Help” in the top corner. Select your state.

The SHIP in your state may have a unique name. For example, the program in Florida is called Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders in Florida. Some states, such as Hawaii, go by the traditional “SHIP” name.

Once you find your state’s SHIP on shiphelp.org, you can navigate to your state’s SHIP website. There, you will find frequently asked questions, phone numbers or Medicare tips.

How Do SHIPs Help Seniors With Medicare?

SHIPs help seniors with Medicare in many ways.

Brandy Bauer, director of the Iowa-based SHIP Technical Assistance Center, explains this includes assistance with:

— Reviewing Medicare plan options, including Medicare, Medicaid, Medigap and Medicare Advantage plans

— Enrolling in Medicare

— Comparing plans and options

— Navigating provider access and the Medicare network

— Understanding your coverage and out-of-pocket costs

— Troubleshooting billing and claims issues

— Responding to denied claims and assisting with appeals questions

— Options for paying for Medicare

— Assistance working with Medicare directly on your behalf to help solve an issue

“Contact them to understand your options, whether you are turning 65 soon or have been on Medicare for years,” Bauer adds.

SHIP also has sister programs, such as:

— Senior Medicare Patrol. SMP is a program available to answer any questions about potential Medicare fraud, errors or abuse. The program can also help you report such instances to the right state or federal agency for investigation.

— Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act. MIPPA can help low-income beneficiaries understand their payment options for Medicare.

These programs may share volunteers, program structure and often the same toll-free helpline.

What Happens if SHIPs Lose Funding?

SHIP funds may be distributed to states based on various factors. It can include both federally allocated discretionary (optional) or mandatory grants to specific states based on needs, including their population demographics.

SHIPs are currently mainly federally funded through a few methods:

— The main funding for SHIPs comes from the U.S. Administration for Community Living, which receives funding through the annual federal appropriations process, specifically the Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act.

— Mandatory special program funding under certain acts, such as MIPPA

Funding for SHIPs has been threatened a few times in the past.

Without SHIPs, Medicare enrollees would be left to navigate the state-specific nuances of their Medicare program largely alone, says Kelsey Simasko, an attorney at Simasko Law in Mount Clemens, Michigan.

“I imagine a loss of SHIPs funds will result in more insurance brokers,” she adds.

While insurance brokers can be helpful for seniors navigating Medicare, they often earn commissions through certain plans, opposed to SHIPs which are a neutral source.

Without SHIPs, individuals who lose coverage or have inadequate coverage will be left without an extra lifeline that SHIPs provide.

Other Resources for Medicare Support

fYou can tap others resources for help as well, including:

Medicare.gov

A great place to start is always Medicare.gov.

Medicare.gov offers:

— A search-and-compare tool for providers

— Resources to find and compare drug plans

— Concise web pages to explain each Medicare part, Medigap plans and the basics about Medicare Advantage plans

— A 24/7 hotline to call and ask questions

To access all the benefits of Medicare.gov, you will need to create an account, including a username and password.

The downside of using Medicare.gov for hep is the Medicare helpline can help you read through plan rules and requirements, but they may not be able to answer nuanced questions, Simasko says.

Social Security Administration Medicare website

Simasko also recommends the SSA website, as this administration manages Medicare Part A and Medicare Part B enrollment.

“They will be a great resource for basic questions, but again, they may not be able to answer more complex inquiries,” she adds.

The Bottom Line

SHIP is a volunteer-staffed free helpline for seniors, their families and caregivers who need help with Medicare questions and problems. SHIP counselors have training to offer competent and unbiased advice. They are able to help you with enrollment, comparing plans, payment options, responding to denied claims and reporting and understanding Medicare fraud or abuse.

