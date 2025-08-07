How Parents Can Help Prepare Their Students for the SAT, ACT

Preparing and taking the SAT or ACT can be stressful for students — especially if they don’t know where to…

Preparing and taking the SAT or ACT can be stressful for students — especially if they don’t know where to start — so it’s important for there to be a caring adult in their corner to help them meet their goals, experts say.

“Parents should actually be involved the entire way,” says na’Khia Washington, director of school counseling at the Boys’ Latin of Philadelphia charter school in Pennsylvania. “You’re the quarterback of your child’s education and we’re just here as the experts in education to help guide along the way.”

Here are five tips from college admissions professionals to help your child get ready for the SAT or ACT.

Find the Right Study Resources for Your Child

Early in high school, many students have the opportunity to take the PSAT, a practice test for the SAT. Students who receive the highest marks may be eligible for the National Merit Scholarship Program.

Preparation for the PSAT should begin as early as possible so that students feel secure by the time they take the test, says Nicole Gibbs, senior director for external engagement at College Board, which administers the SAT.

When it comes to the actual SAT or ACT exam, families that have the financial ability to do so can look into test preparation companies or hire tutors, says MorraLee Keller, senior consultant at the National College Attainment Network, a nonprofit aimed at closing equity gaps in higher education. Connecting with friends and family whose children have already taken the tests also provides valuable insight and firsthand advice.

Preparing for the SAT or ACT doesn’t have to cost money. Teens can access free SAT practice tests and assessments through College Board’s Bluebook app, for instance, while Khan Academy offers four-week tutoring boot camps and other study tools.

“Practice lives in Bluebook, preparation lives in Khan Academy,” Gibbs says. “There are a number of articles, resources, strategies that parents can familiarize themselves with so that they are putting their student in the best possible situation.”

Similarly, ACT’s website has full-length practice tests, test-taking strategies and the ACT Counselors Blog, which gives “good advice from a variety of trusted sources,” says Greg Napierala, director of ACT Direct to Learner Counselor Outreach.

Create a Structured Study Routine

It’s important to emphasize consistent, distraction-free studying during test preparation. Parents can support their children by helping create a structured daily or weekly study routine, whether that means setting aside weekend practice time or finding creative ways to build it into their schedule, experts say.

Avoid having your teen cram for the exam — preparation should begin three to six months before test day, Washington says.

During study time, encourage your child to use online resources, mimic full-length tests to get into the right mindset and review class notes to apply to test materials, experts say.

“What parents can do at home is make sure that they’re having their students allocate time to actually take the practice tests,” Keller says. “You know, we were all teenagers. It wouldn’t be our first choice of what we’d want to do with our time.”

Establish Realistic Goals

One way for parents to motivate their teens during test prep is to help them figure out their college application goals and how to meet them, experts say.

Most colleges are now test-optional, which means students aren’t required to submit their SAT or ACT scores. But even at test-optional schools, scores are often used to determine merit scholarship eligibility.

“Talk about how the SAT and ACT scores fit in their college and scholarship goals,” Washington says, and research average test scores at target schools to set realistic expectations.

Practice tests can be used to determine areas for improvement, so your child can dedicate a little extra time to hone on those skills before test day, experts say.

There’s no limit to how many times a student can take the SAT or ACT. College Board recommends taking the SAT twice, while the ACT says students often reach their target scores by the second or third attempt.

“If their goal is to land at a certain score, then practicing really helps to get them particularly where they might want to be,” Gibbs says. “If a student sets a goal for themselves and on the first experience of taking the test they don’t necessarily meet that goal, there’s an opportunity to retake the test.”

Note that some colleges superscore — combine a test-taker’s highest scores from each section on all test attempts to create a new overall score.

“As the parent of a rising senior, when we headed into test preparation, we tackled any risk of test anxiety head on by following some good advice: Going into that first success experience with a very clear understanding that this is simply the first of what may be two or three or even four test attempts,” Napierala says.

Students should avoid retaking an exam too many times, however, as scores may eventually plateau and testing fees add up, experts say.

Encourage Responsibility

Missing a deadline can lead to late fees or limited testing site options, so parents should help their child stay on top of test dates, registration deadlines and testing locations, experts say.

“Ultimately, the student is the individual that has to take the exam,” Gibbs says. “We encourage parents to really operate from a space of support, not necessarily trying to force but support.”

Being a parent is the best thing you can do, Keller says. If a student says they will dedicate two days a week to studying, then be sure they stick to that schedule unless something more pressing arises.

Students should also try to maintain a work-life balance when planning their study time, experts say.

On Wednesdays, for instance, “if you know that you work (or) you have school from, let’s say, 8 to 4 but then you work 5 to 10, Wednesday may not be a good study day for you,” Washington says. “So just making sure that you find balance … because not having that healthy balance, can definitely create extra anxiety.”

Be a Positive Motivator

While parents want their children to do their best, it’s even more important to avoid burnout, experts say.

“You’ll find some parents trying to live vicariously through their children,” Washington says. “They’ll push them and push them and push them to the point where the students are becoming anxious and pretty much having panic attacks because they’re overwhelmed.”

Acknowledge your child’s progress and growth during this time to alleviate pressure. Remind them that standardized tests are just one part of the college admissions process — not the be-all and end-all, experts say.

Parent involvement and encouragement “definitely can make a significant difference in how students approach the SATs and ACTs,” Washington says. “You’d be surprised sometimes how much just a ‘Good job. I see your efforts. I see you trying’ can help a student go a long way.”

