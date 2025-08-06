How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 8/6/2025

Wall Street closed higher, led by a rally for Apple. The S&P 500 climbed 0.7% Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial…

Wall Street closed higher, led by a rally for Apple.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.7% Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 1.2%. Apple alone accounted for more than a third of the S&P 500’s gain ahead of an announcement at the White House where it’s expected to increase its U.S. investments by an additional $100 billion over the next four years.

Trading elsewhere on Wall Street was mixed following a jumble of profit reports. McDonald’s and Shopify rose following their latest updates. The Walt Disney Co. fell after its earnings beat forecasts but its revenue fell short.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 45.87 points, or 0.7%, to 6,345.06.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 81.38 points, or 0.2%, to 44,193.12.

The Nasdaq composite rose 252.87 points, or 1.2%, to 21,169.42.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 4.38 points, or 0.2%, to 2,221.29.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 107.05 points, or 1.7%.

The Dow is up 604.54 points, or 1.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 519.29 points, or 2.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 54.51 points, or 2.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 463.43 points, or 7.9%.

The Dow is up 1,648.90 points, or 3.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,858.63 points, or 9.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 8.87 points, or 0.4%.

