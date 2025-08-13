How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 8/13/2025

U.S. stocks notched some more records as a rally spurred by hopes for lower U.S. interest rates wrapped around the world.
The S&P 500 rose 0.3% Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1%, while the Nasdaq added 0.1% to its record set the day before.
Treasury yields eased, as expectations reached a virtual consensus that the Federal Reserve will cut its main interest rate for the first time this year at its next meeting in September.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 rose 20.82 points, or 0.3%, to 6,466.58.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 463.66 points, or 1%, to 44,922.27.
The Nasdaq composite rose 31.24 points, or 0.1%, to 21,713.14.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 45.28 points, or 2%, to 2,228.06.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 77.13 points, or 1.2%.
The Dow is up 746.66 points, or 1.7%.
The Nasdaq is up 263.12 points, or 1.2%.
The Russell 2000 is up 109.64 points, or 4.9%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 584.95 points, or 9.9%.
The Dow is up 2,378.05 points, or 5.6%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,402.35 points, or 12.4%.
The Russell 2000 is up 97.90 points, or 4.4%.
