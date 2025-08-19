How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 8/19/2025

Wall Street fell further from its records. The S&P 500 lost 0.6% Tuesday, its third straight loss after setting its…

The S&P 500 lost 0.6% Tuesday, its third straight loss after setting its all-time high last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up less than 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite sank 1.5%.

Drops for Palantir Technologies, Nvidia and other stars bid up because of the mania around artificial-intelligence technology led the declines.

Home Depot helped keep the Dow steadier after standing by its forecast for profit and revenue this year.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 37.78 points, or 0.6%, to 6,411.37.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 10.45 points, or less than 0.1%, to 44,922.27.

The Nasdaq composite fell 314.82 points, or 1.5%, to 21,314.95.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 17.86 points, or 0.8%, to 2,276.61.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 38.43 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is down 23.85 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 308.02 points, or 1.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 9.92 points, or 0.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 529.74 points, or 9%.

The Dow is up 2,378.05 points, or 5.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,004.16 points, or 10.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 46.45 points, or 2.1%.

