How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 8/28/2025

Stocks moved further into record territory on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% Thursday, its second record in a row. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.2%, eking out an all-time high of its own. The Nasdaq composite added 0.5%.

The advances were driven largely by gains in huge tech companies including Broadcom, Alphabet and Amazon, even as many stocks fell.

Spam maker Hormel sank after reporting earnings that fell short of Wall Street’s forecasts and cutting its outlook for the year.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 20.46 points, or 0.3%, to 6,501.86.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 71.67 points, or 0.2%, to 45,636.90.

The Nasdaq composite rose 115.02 points, or 0.5%, to 21,705.16.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 4.62 points, or 0.2%, to 2,378.41

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 34.95 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is up 5.16 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 208.62 points, or 1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 16.46 points, or 0.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 620.23 points, or 10.5%

The Dow is up 3,092.68 points, or 7.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,394.37 points, or 12.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 148.25 points, or 6.6%.

