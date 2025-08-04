How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 8/4/2025

U.S. stocks rallied to recover most of their sharp loss from Friday’s wipeout. The S&P 500 rose 1.5% Monday, following…

U.S. stocks rallied to recover most of their sharp loss from Friday’s wipeout.

The S&P 500 rose 1.5% Monday, following its worst day since May. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1.3%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 2%. Gains for Tyson Foods and other companies following better-than-expected profit reports helped offset a drop for Berkshire Hathaway.

This upcoming week may have fewer fireworks on Wall Street than last week, which was punctuated by a disappointingly weak report on the U.S. job market. That raised worries that President Donald Trump’s tariffs may be punishing the economy.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 91.93 points, or 1.5%, to 6,329.94.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 585.06 points, or 1.3%, to 44,173.64.

The Nasdaq composite rose 403.45 points, or 2%, to 21,053.58.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 45.52 points, or 2.1%, to 2,212.30.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 448.31 points, or 7.6%.

The Dow is up 1,629.42 points, or 3.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,742.79 points, or 9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 17.85 points, or 0.8%.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.