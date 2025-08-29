How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 8/29/2025

Stocks lost ground on Wall Street a day after the market hit its latest all-time highs. The S&P 500 fell…

Stocks lost ground on Wall Street a day after the market hit its latest all-time highs.

The S&P 500 fell 0.6% Friday. The index ended August up 1.9%, its fourth straight month of gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 92 points, or 0.2%. The Nasdaq composite fell 1.2%.

Treasury yields were mixed in the bond market. The government said prices mostly held steady last month.

U.S. markets will be closed on Monday for the Labor Day holiday.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 41.60 points, or 0.6%, to 6,460.26.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 92.02 points, or 0.2%, to 45,544.88.

The Nasdaq composite fell 249.61 points, or 1.2%, to 21,455.55.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 11.99 points, or 0.5%, to 2,366.42

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 6.65 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow fell 86.86 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq fell 40.98 points, or 0.2%.

The Russell 2000 rose 4.47 points, or 0.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 578.63 points, or 9.8%

The Dow is up 3,000.66 points, or 7.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,144.76 points, or 11.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 136.26 points, or 6.1%.

