How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 8/15/2025

U.S. stocks edged back from their records, led by drops for technology companies, but Wall Street still closed out another winning week.

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% Friday, slipping below the record it set a day earlier. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.1%. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.4%.

UnitedHealth Group jumped after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway said it bought nearly 5 million shares of the insurer in the spring, while Applied Materials slumped on worries about its business in China. Treasury yields rose following mixed reports on the U.S. economy.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 18.74 points, or 0.3%, to 6,449.80.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34.86 points, or 0.1%, to 44,946.12.

The Nasdaq composite fell 87.69 points, or 0.4%, to 21,622.98.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 12.56 points, or 0.5%, to 2,686.52.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 60.35 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow is up 770.51 points, or 1.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 172.96 points, or 0.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 68.10 points, or 3.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 568.17 points, or 9.7%.

The Dow is up 2,401.90 points, or 5.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,312.18 points, or 12%.

The Russell 2000 is up 56.37 points, or 2.5%.

