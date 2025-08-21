Hovnanian: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MATAWAN, N.J. (AP) — MATAWAN, N.J. (AP) — Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV) on Thursday reported profit of $16.6 million in…

MATAWAN, N.J. (AP) — MATAWAN, N.J. (AP) — Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV) on Thursday reported profit of $16.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Matawan, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $1.99.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $800.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Hovnanian said it expects revenue in the range of $750 million to $850 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HOV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HOV

