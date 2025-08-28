Live Radio
Hormel: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 28, 2025, 7:00 AM

AUSTIN, Minn. (AP) — AUSTIN, Minn. (AP) — Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $183.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The maker of Spam canned ham, Dinty Moore stew and other foods posted revenue of $3.03 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.98 billion.

Hormel expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.43 to $1.45 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HRL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HRL

