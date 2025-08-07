Horizon Technology Finance: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Horizon Technology Finance Corp. (HRZN) on Thursday reported a loss of $20.8…

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Horizon Technology Finance Corp. (HRZN) on Thursday reported a loss of $20.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Farmington, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $24.5 million in the period, which also matched Street forecasts.

