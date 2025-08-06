Honest: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Honest Co. (HNST) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $3.9 million. On…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Honest Co. (HNST) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $3.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of 3 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The consumer products company posted revenue of $93.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $92.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HNST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HNST

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.