HIVE Digital Technologies: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $36.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Antonio-based company said it had net income of 19 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 6 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The crypto currency mining company posted revenue of $45.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $45.4 million.

