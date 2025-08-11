Hillenbrand: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BATESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — BATESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) on Monday reported earnings of $1.9 million in its…

BATESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) on Monday reported earnings of $1.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Batesville, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 51 cents per share.

The diversified industrial company specializing in business-to-business products posted revenue of $598.9 million in the period.

Hillenbrand expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.20 to $2.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.6 billion to $2.63 billion.

