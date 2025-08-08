Heron Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CARY, N.C. (AP) — CARY, N.C. (AP) — Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) on Friday reported a loss of $2.4 million…

CARY, N.C. (AP) — CARY, N.C. (AP) — Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) on Friday reported a loss of $2.4 million in its second quarter.

The Cary, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $37.2 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $37.9 million.

Heron Therapeutics expects full-year revenue in the range of $153 million to $163 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HRTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HRTX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.