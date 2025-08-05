Henry Schein: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $86…

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $86 million.

On a per-share basis, the Melville, New York-based company said it had profit of 70 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and restructuring costs, came to $1.10 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.18 per share.

The health care products maker posted revenue of $3.24 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.22 billion.

Henry Schein expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.80 to $4.94 per share.

