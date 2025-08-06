Helmerich & Payne: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $162.8…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $162.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had a loss of $1.64 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The oil and gas well-drilling contractor posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $999.2 million.

