Helios Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Helios Technologies, Inc. (HLIO) on Monday reported profit of $11.4 million in…

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Helios Technologies, Inc. (HLIO) on Monday reported profit of $11.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sarasota, Florida-based company said it had profit of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 59 cents per share.

The maker of screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds posted revenue of $212.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Helios Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from 60 cents to 68 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $208 million to $215 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Helios Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.30 to $2.50 per share, with revenue ranging from $810 million to $830 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HLIO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HLIO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.