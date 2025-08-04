Heidrick & Struggles: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (HSII) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $21.1 million.…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (HSII) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $21.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 99 cents. Earnings, adjusted for gains related to mergers and acquisitions, were 85 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The executive search firm posted revenue of $321.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $317.2 million, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $292.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Heidrick & Struggles said it expects revenue in the range of $295 million to $315 million.

