Hecla Mining: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COEUR D`ALENE, Idaho (AP) — COEUR D`ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Hecla Mining Co. (HL) on Wednesday reported profit of $57.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Coeur d`Alene, Idaho-based company said it had net income of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 8 cents per share.

The precious metals company posted revenue of $304 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HL

