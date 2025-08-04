HealthStream: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — HealthStream Inc. (HSTM) on Monday reported net income of $5.4 million in…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — HealthStream Inc. (HSTM) on Monday reported net income of $5.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 18 cents.

The provider of internet-based educational and training content for health care professionals posted revenue of $74.4 million in the period.

HealthStream expects full-year revenue in the range of $297.5 million to $303.5 million.

