Health Catalyst: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) on Thursday reported a loss of $41 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South Jordan, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 59 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The provider of data analytics for the health care industry posted revenue of $80.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $80.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Health Catalyst said it expects revenue in the range of $75 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $310 million.

