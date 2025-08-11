Harrow: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Harrow, Inc. (HROW) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $5 million. On…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Harrow, Inc. (HROW) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The pharmaceutical and drug compounding company posted revenue of $63.7 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $65.3 million.

