Hamilton Lane: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Hamilton Lane Inc. (HLNE) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $53.7 million.

The Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.28 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.31 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The private-market investment firm posted revenue of $176 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $165.2 million.

