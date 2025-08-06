Hamilton Insurance: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — Hamilton Insurance Group (HG) on Wednesday reported earnings of $187.4 million in…

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — Hamilton Insurance Group (HG) on Wednesday reported earnings of $187.4 million in its second quarter.

The Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of $1.79 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.55 per share.

The provider of insurance and reinsurance services posted revenue of $740.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HG

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.