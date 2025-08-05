Halozyme Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $165.2…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $165.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had profit of $1.33. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.54 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.23 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $325.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $286.1 million.

Halozyme Therapeutics expects full-year earnings in the range of $6 to $6.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.27 billion to $1.36 billion.

_____

