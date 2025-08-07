Haemonetics: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Haemonetics Corp. (HAE) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $34 million. The Boston-based…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Haemonetics Corp. (HAE) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $34 million.

The Boston-based company said it had net income of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.10 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The provider blood management systems for health care providers and blood collectors posted revenue of $321.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $303.3 million.

Haemonetics expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.70 to $5 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HAE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HAE

