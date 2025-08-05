Hackett Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) on Tuesday reported earnings of $1.7 million in its…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) on Tuesday reported earnings of $1.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had net income of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 38 cents per share.

The consulting company posted revenue of $78.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $77.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Hackett Group expects its per-share earnings to range from 36 cents to 38 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $73 million to $74.5 million for the fiscal third quarter.

