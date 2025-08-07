HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income…

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $98.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Annapolis, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 74 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 60 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The provider of financing for sustainable infrastructure projects posted revenue of $85.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HASI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HASI

