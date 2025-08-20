H World Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — H World Group Limited (HTHT) on Wednesday reported earnings of $215 million in its…

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — H World Group Limited (HTHT) on Wednesday reported earnings of $215 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Shanghai-based company said it had profit of 68 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 59 cents per share.

The hotel operator posted revenue of $897 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HTHT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HTHT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.