GXO Logistics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $26 million.

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 57 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The contract logistics provider posted revenue of $3.3 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.09 billion.

GXO Logistics expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.43 to $2.63 per share.

