Gulfport: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Gulfport Energy Corp. (GPOR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $184.5 million.

The Oklahoma City-based company said it had profit of $9.12 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.24 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.03 per share.

The natural gas producer posted revenue of $447.6 million in the period.

