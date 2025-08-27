BIOGGIO, Switzerland (AP) — BIOGGIO, Switzerland (AP) — Guess Inc. (GES) on Wednesday reported net income of $6.2 million in…

BIOGGIO, Switzerland (AP) — BIOGGIO, Switzerland (AP) — Guess Inc. (GES) on Wednesday reported net income of $6.2 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bioggio, Switzerland-based company said it had net income of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 26 cents per share.

The clothing company posted revenue of $772.9 million in the period.

