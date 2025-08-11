Guardian Pharmacy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Guardian Pharmacy Services Inc. (GRDN) on Monday reported earnings of $9 million in its…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Guardian Pharmacy Services Inc. (GRDN) on Monday reported earnings of $9 million in its second quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The provider of pharmacy services to long-term care facilities posted revenue of $344.3 million in the period.

Guardian Pharmacy expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion.

