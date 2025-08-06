Groupon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Groupon Inc. (GRPN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $20.3 million. The Chicago-based…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Groupon Inc. (GRPN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $20.3 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 46 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The online daily deal service posted revenue of $125.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $122.9 million.

