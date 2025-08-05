Grocery Outlet: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Grocery Outlet (GO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $5 million. On…

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Grocery Outlet (GO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Emeryville, California-based company said it had profit of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The supermarket company selling discount, overstocked and closeout products posted revenue of $1.18 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

Grocery Outlet expects full-year earnings in the range of 75 cents to 80 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $4.7 billion to $4.8 billion.

