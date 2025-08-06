Griffon: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Griffon Corp. (GFF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $120.1 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Griffon Corp. (GFF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $120.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $2.65. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.50 per share.

The garage door and building products maker posted revenue of $613.6 million in the period.

Griffon expects full-year revenue of $2.5 billion.

