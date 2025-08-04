Live Radio
Greenlight Capital Re: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 4, 2025, 5:55 PM

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (GLRE) on Monday reported net income of $329,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands-based company said it had net income of 1 cent.

The property and casualty reinsurance service provider posted revenue of $160.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $172.1 million.

