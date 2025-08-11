Green Plains: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Green Plains Renewable Energy Inc. (GPRE) on Monday reported a loss of…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Green Plains Renewable Energy Inc. (GPRE) on Monday reported a loss of $72.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had a loss of $1.09. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 41 cents per share.

The ethanol production, marketing and commodities company posted revenue of $552.8 million in the period.

