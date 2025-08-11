Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Green Plains: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Green Plains: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 11, 2025, 7:06 AM

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Green Plains Renewable Energy Inc. (GPRE) on Monday reported a loss of $72.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had a loss of $1.09. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 41 cents per share.

The ethanol production, marketing and commodities company posted revenue of $552.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GPRE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GPRE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up