Green Dot: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PROVO, Utah (AP) — PROVO, Utah (AP) — Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) on Monday reported a loss of $47 million in its second quarter.

The Provo, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 85 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $504.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $501.2 million.

Green Dot expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.28 to $1.42 per share, with revenue in the range of $2 billion to $2.1 billion.

