Great Senior Discounts for 2025

Taking advantage of senior citizen discounts can reduce your retirement costs and free up funds for other activities. Many businesses…

Taking advantage of senior citizen discounts can reduce your retirement costs and free up funds for other activities. Many businesses and services offer savings for individuals 50 and older. These discounts may be available between certain hours or days of the week, or there may be set prices for older buyers.

The amount you save can depend on multiple factors, including your age, location and lifestyle. To receive your senior discount, always carry your identification, as you may be asked to show proof of age.

Typically, older shoppers can find senior citizen deals in the following categories:

— Restaurant senior discounts

— Retail senior discounts

— Grocery store senior discounts

— Hotel senior discounts

— Car rental senior discounts

— Airline senior discounts

— Travel senior discounts

— Cellphone senior discounts

— Health senior discounts

— Cruise senior discounts

[READ: The 10 Best Beach Towns to Retire in the U.S.]

Restaurant Senior Discounts

Promotions for seniors at restaurants may be limited to certain locations. “Many restaurants have senior menus, but even if they don’t, you can often receive something like a discount up to 15% off when you dine in and show proof of age, if required,” says Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst at DealNews in Huntsville, Alabama.

Look for these restaurant senior discounts:

— Denny’s 55-plus menu offers discounted prices for seniors at some locations.

— McDonald’s offers discounted beverages and coffee for seniors at participating locations.

— IHOP has a 55-plus menu with deals for seniors.

— The Rainforest Cafe offers 10% off to AARPcardholders.

Retail Senior Discounts

Some retailers designated a specific day for senior discounts, such as every Wednesday or the first Tuesday of the month. “Plan ahead before going,” says Lindsay Weekes, editor-in-chief at Brad’s Deals.

Watch for these retail senior discounts:

— Amazon Prime offers a discounted membership to low-income seniors.

— Kohl’s offers a senior discount of 15% every Wednesday in stores for customers 60 or older.

— Michaels offers 10% off purchases, including sales items, every day for those age 55 and older who have a Michaels Rewards account.

— Ross Stores features 10% off for seniors 55 and older every Tuesday.

[READ: How Retirees Can Attend College for Cheap or Free]

Grocery Store Senior Discounts

Supermarket deals for seniors typically vary by branch and may only apply on certain dates. Check with your local store to learn about specific senior discounts in your area.

Keep an eye out for the following grocery store senior discounts:

— Fred Meyer includes 10% off select items on the first Tuesday of every month for those 55 and older.

— Fry’s shoppers who are 55 and older can get an extra 10% off some items on the first Wednesday of the month.

— Harris Teeter offers a 5% discount on Thursdays to customers 60 or older.

— New Seasons gives seniors 65 and older 10% off select items every Wednesday.

Hotel Senior Discounts

Certain hotel chains offer discounted rates for seniors, although you may have to search to locate the details. “Sometimes you can book directly on the hotel’s website to receive this rate, but other times you might have to book specifically through something like an AARP page for a particular hotel,” Ramhold says.

Here are a few notable hotel senior discounts:

— Aqua-Aston Hospitality guests 50 and older can save up to 15% off the best available rate.

— Best Western offers seniors 55 and older discounted room rates when booking reservations.

— Cambria Suites offers up to 10% off to AARP members.

— Choice Hotels gives AARP cardholders and those 60 and older a discount of up to 10% on advance reservations.

— Marriott offers a senior discount rate to those age 62 and older.

[Read: 10 Part-Time Retirement Jobs That Pay Well]

Car Rental Senior Discounts

Before renting a car, ask about discounted rates for older drivers. Make sure that the promotion aligns with the size of the vehicle you need.

Look for these car rental deals for seniors:

— Avis gives AARP members up to 35% off base rates when making a reservation.

— Budget offers AARP members up to 35% off base rates and a 3% credit to apply to rentals within 12 months.

— Thrifty offers 5% off time and mileage charges of any car type to those age 50 and older.

— Hertz offers up to 20% for travelers 50 and older at participating locations.

Airline Senior Discounts

In addition to credit card loyalty programs, airlines may offer senior deals on flight bookings. Additionally, older travelers can often save money simply by searching for off-peak travel times including shoulder season.

Look for these airline senior discounts:

— British Airways provides AARP members with flight discounts of $65 to $200.

— JetBlue gives discounts of 5% to retired military and veterans enrolled in Veterans Advantage.

— United Airlines passengers 65 and older can select “Senior 65+” when booking to apply applicable discounts on select destinations.

Travel Senior Discounts

Museums, parks and historical sites tend to offer special deals to senior tourists. When visiting, be sure to have your ID on hand. “You might not always be required to show proof, but you should at least be prepared to,” Ramhold says.

Here are several travel discounts for seniors to consider:

— America the Beautiful Senior Pass is available for U.S. citizens or permanent residents ages 62 or older and can be used at national parks and federal recreational lands. An annual senior pass is $20 while a lifetime pass is $80.

— Amtrak offers travelers age 65 and older 10% off most rail fares.

— Metropolitan Museum of Art visitors age 65 and older receive $8 off ticket prices in New York.

— The National Baseball Hall of Fame offers a $6 discount on admission to visitors age 65 and older.

— Ticketmaster senior discounts may be available on some ticket options.

Cellphone Senior Discounts

If you’re shopping for a cellphone plan, look for one with perks for seniors. Make sure the details of the plan fit your lifestyle and specific needs.

Here are several cellphone senior discounts to consider:

— Consumer Cellular gives AARP members a 5% discount on monthly fees and 30% off accessories.

— T-Mobile offers several plans for seniors.

— Verizon special offers are available to those 55 and older.

Health Senior Discounts

Review your current health expenses and explore ways to save on each item. You’ll often be able to get a discount on items necessary to manage your health conditions.

Look for these prescription drug and health care senior discounts:

— AARP prescription savings are available to members and nonmembers on FDA-approved prescriptions not covered by insurance.

— LensCrafters discounts vision-related purchases for AARP members.

— Rite Aid offers a wellness 65-plus program for seniors that includes increased rewards points on the first Wednesday of each month.

— Walgreens offers savings to seniors and AARP members.

Cruise Senior Discounts

It’s best to call a cruise line before booking to see what sales are available, as many have special offers that are not advertised on their websites. Others offer promotions during off-peak times of the year.

Be on the lookout for these senior discounts and cruise deals:

— Carnival offers cruises for seniors at lowered rates, although exact prices depend on sailing dates and destinations.

— Grand European Travel offers up to $100 per person on river cruises for AARP members.

— Royal Caribbean offers special prices on select cruises for guests 55 and older.

More from U.S. News

How Much Do I Need to Contribute to My Retirement Accounts Per Month to Become a Millionaire?

What Would It Mean If Trump Privatized Social Security?

Should You Claim Social Security Sooner? A Shortfall and Shrinking Buying Power Spark Urgency for Retirees

Great Senior Discounts for 2025 originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 08/26/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.