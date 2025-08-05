Great Lakes Dredge & Dock: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. (GLDD) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $9.7…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. (GLDD) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $9.7 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 14 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The provider of dredging and dock-contracting services posted revenue of $193.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $174.3 million.

