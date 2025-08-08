Gray Media: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Gray Media, Inc. (GTN) on Friday reported a loss of $56 million in its…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Gray Media, Inc. (GTN) on Friday reported a loss of $56 million in its second quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 71 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 42 cents per share.

The broadcast television company posted revenue of $772 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GTN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GTN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.