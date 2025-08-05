Granite Point Mortgage Trust: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $13.4 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 94 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $33.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GPMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GPMT

